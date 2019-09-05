Get Ready! 40 New Christmas Movies from Hallmark This Year

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is celebrating its 10 anniversary and, in honour of the milestone, it will air 40 brand-new Christmas movies in total, starting October 25.

The season of new movies will kick off with A Merry Christmas Match:

For Corey everything’s fine and well until a visitor shows up at her mom’s antique shop. Their interaction causes Corey to ask one major question: Why didn’t she follow her dream of becoming a theater director and more importantly, is it too late?

Merry & Bright will air on November 2nd:

Fuller House‘s Jodie Sweetin plays Cate, the CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, who thinks she’s being set up with Gabe (played by Hallmark regular Andrew Walker), but instead he’s really trying to find ways to optimize — or even, take over — her business.

Other titles include Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses, Two Turtle Doves, and Christmas Scavenger Hunt which is set in When Calls the Heart’s Hope Valley.

You can catch Hallmark content on the W Network in Canada.

Image: Ryan Plummer/ Merry and Bright/Hallmark