‘Ghostbursters’-Inspired Twinkies Are Coming!

The Twinkies featuring the original Golden Sponge Cake with a Fruit Flavoured Creamy filling that’s blue and white!

Ghostbusters Afterlife will continue to grow the legacy of the original Ghostbusters by introducing us to the next generation. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is one of the most anticipated films of 2021.

This new film takes place more than 30 years after the original two that starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Rick Moranis.

The release of Ghostbusters Afterlife has seen its release delayed twice due to the ongoing pandemic and now has a tentative release for November of this year!