Giant Inflatable Borat Seen Floating Along Toronto’s Waterfront To Celebrate Movie Release!

Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel is already dominating headlines and causing quite a stir thanks to a damning scene featuring one of America’s top political figures and the film also racking up positive reviews.

The sequel, officially titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, sees the return of Cohen as the title character, Borat Sadigyev, who returns to America from Khazakstan more than a decade after his first visit, with a mission to offer “prodigious bribe to American Regime”. This time, he’s accompanied by his daughter (played by Maria Bakalova), who might just be the bribe in question.

In an epic publicity stunt, a giant inflatable Borat is making its way around the waterfronts of major cities, including London, England Thursday, and in Toronto today!

Good one @PrimeVideo @AmazonStudios #Toronto #BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN pic.twitter.com/XgkDpubgFu — Anne Brodie (@annebrodie) October 22, 2020

Normal day in Toronto with Borat pic.twitter.com/HjkaHK3Q2h — LittleFinger (@MacYous) October 22, 2020

Photo credit: blogto.com