Gilmore Girls Fan Fest in Unionville This Weekend

I spent a lot of time during my high school years watching Gilmore Girls! I can’t believe it’s been almost two decades since the show premiered. To celebrate, there’s a Gilmore Girls Fan Fest and for the first time ever it’s in Canada at its roots in Unionville. Did you know the pilot episode for the series was filmed in Unionville? Some members of the cast will be there too!

Learn more about it here.

Let’s swap Gilmore Girls stories!



YouTube / MsMojo

Facebook / @gilmoregirlsfanfest