Girls Friend Glitter Bombs Cheating Boyfriend’s Apartment!

There’s a lady named Holly who got revenge on her cheating boyfriend by coating his apartment in glitter!

FYI, in case you didn’t know, glitter is nearly impossible to clean.

Holly uploaded a video to TikTok.

In the video, Holly is seen pouring piles of multi-coloured glitter all over the apartment in the living room and bathroom to the soundtrack of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.” In the video, she notes: “It’s not key his car in 2021… no, it’s glitter his EVERYTHING 2021.”

The video has been viewed over 24.4 million times with half in support of her revenge tactic and the other half condemning her actions!