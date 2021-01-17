Girls Friend Glitter Bombs Cheating Boyfriend’s Apartment!
Glitter will never go away!
There’s a lady named Holly who got revenge on her cheating boyfriend by coating his apartment in glitter!
FYI, in case you didn’t know, glitter is nearly impossible to clean.
Holly uploaded a video to TikTok.
In the video, Holly is seen pouring piles of multi-coloured glitter all over the apartment in the living room and bathroom to the soundtrack of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.” In the video, she notes: “It’s not key his car in 2021… no, it’s glitter his EVERYTHING 2021.”
@hollynicoleeee_It’s not key his car in 2021.. no, it’s glitter his EVERYTHING 2021 ##fyp ##cheaters
The video has been viewed over 24.4 million times with half in support of her revenge tactic and the other half condemning her actions!