Glowing Hearts Needs Community Support

Glowing Hearts Community Give and Get in Barrie is a registered charity that helps individuals and families with basic needs. People can donate clothes, toys, household items and more to the Community Give and Get and those items are then given away for free to the community. There are 100’s of available items.

This organization was the initiative of Frank Nelson, the Barrie man who started a Paying it Back campaign in 2014 after he learned he had terminal cancer in 2013. He made a goal to give back to persons and families in need. He would give cheques for $1000 to those in need. In December 2016, he created the Glowing Hearts Community Give and Get. Frank Nelson passed away in December 2017.

His daughter, Cindy Thompson, took the mantle after his death, filling out the paperwork to give the organization structure and charitable status.

But, the future of this organization is at risk. Thompson recently posted to Facebook, saying “it breaks my heart to say that if we cannot start getting financial contributions from individuals and organizations to help cover our running costs, the Give and Get will have to close its doors by the end of June!”

She asks “If you, or anyone you know owns a business that is looking to donate to a registered charity (tax receipt provided) that helps people and families within the city you serve, please reach out.”

All money raised through corporate sponsors/donations and fundraising events go towards monthly expenses to keep the “Give and Get” open and able to assist those in need.

You can donate and receive a tax receipt for any donation over $20. You can donate via their website www.iampayingitback.com

The Glowing Hearts Community Give and Get is located at 110 Dunlop Street West, Unit 102 in Barrie. It is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10am to 4pm, and Sundays 10am to 1pm.