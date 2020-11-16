Gluten-Free Oreos are coming in 2021!

Oreo has just announced that, in January 2010, a gluten-free Oreo cookie will be available. This is great news for those with Celiac disease who have been missing the great flavour of the iconic chocolate sandwich cookie.

These will be permanent member in their product line and available in regular OREO Cookies and Double Stuf.

Milk’s Favorite Cookie, now in a Gluten Free version. Coming January 2021. pic.twitter.com/2wbBB5MpwQ — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) November 16, 2020

I LOVE Oreo cookies. That’s why I don’t buy them often- because if I did, I’d eat an entire box in the course of two days! In Jamaica, 4 packs of Oreo cookies are readily available. That’s the amount I need to buy at one time.

History of the Oreo

The beloved chocolate and cream cookie was first developed and produced by the National Biscuit Company (today known as Nabisco) in 1912 in Chelsea, New York.

Name

The original name was Oreo Biscuit. In 1921 it became the “Oreo Sandwich”. In 1948, the name was changed to “Oreo Crème Sandwich” and in 1974 it became the “Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookie”. But we all just call it the Oreo cookie.

Cost

Oreo cookies sold for 25 cents per pound/ 454g in 1912 which, in 2020 US dollars, is about $6.60 per pound / 454g. Prices have dropped! In 1912, Oreo cookies cost the equivalent of about 41.2 cents US per ounce/ 28g while we pay about 19 cents US per ounce/ 28g today.

Flavours

In the US, Oreos are made by Nabisco while, in Canada, the cookie is made by Christie, which was bought by Nabisco in 1928. This seems to be one of the reasons that, in the US, there are A LOT of Oreo flavours while, here in Canada, we only have a few varieties beyond the original chocolate and the Golden Oreo (which I maintain taste just like the original Girl Guide Vanilla cookies that were made by Christie.)

Some of the Oreo flavours included:

Creamsicle

Watermelon

Birthday Cake

Cookie Dough

Peanut Butter

Strawberry Milkshake

Gingerbread

Halloween

Waffles and Syrup

Mississippi Mud Pie

Jelly Donut

Churro

Hot Cocoa

Cookie Butter

M&M Halloween

Image: Oreo/ Nabisco/ Twitter