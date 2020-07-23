‘Golden Girls’ Bobbleheads Are Coming!

Though the final episode of the series aired in 1992, Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia are just as relevant as ever.

Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty have cemented themselves as pop culture icons and inspired a wide range of products including the newest collector’s item that fans will want to get their hands on.

You Can Now Get ‘The Golden Girls’ Bobbleheads That Look Incredibly Realistic https://t.co/DOyaytfFA8 — House Beautiful (@HouseBeautiful) July 21, 2020

Each 8-inch bobblehead is stylized in the likeness of the character with appropriate outfits and accessories. They also have each character’s name carved into the base.

If you want to snag this hot item, it’s available now for pre-order as part of the Comic Con@Home kick-off.

You can purchase them in a set of four for $139.99. They are also available individually if you have a favourite character that’s your spirit animal for $39.99.

Bobbleheads will be available to ship on August 5.

If you have some extra money to spare, the “Golden Girls” house just went on the market for the first time in 65 years. The four-bedroom residence is located in Brentwood, California, and could be yours for $2,999,000.