Goldie Hawn And Kate Hudson Lead People’s 30 Most Beautiful List!

Like Mother Like Daughter, and baby daughter!

By Dirt/Divas

Goldie, Kate and Kate’s little daughter Rani Rose are on the cover of “People” magazine’s annual most beautiful issue.

This cover is a special one, marking the first time three generations of celebrity have graced any cover…

 

“These women illustrate what is important to us right now: positivity, kindness, laughter, and family,” said “People”‘s editor in chief, Dan Wakeford.

 

 

“People” magazine is also celebrating its 30th anniversary. The double issue will be on news stands this Friday and will feature 40 pages of other actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Wilson who both photographed themselves for this issue.

 

Michelle Pfeiffer was the first person to be featured on the cover of the Most Beautiful special issue in 1990. Others over the years have included five-time favourite Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce.

