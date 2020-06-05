Good And Sad News From The NBA Today!

GOOD AND SAD NEWS EVERYONE!

I always start with the good, it’s easier that way.

THE NBA IS COMING BACK OH THANK GOD.

The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and a tentative start date of Friday, July 31. Full release: https://t.co/NYm89lLkX2 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2020

NBA commissioner Adam Silver statement on league approval of 22-team format to resume 2019-20 season: pic.twitter.com/5rC2vTeIwF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

Sources: The NBA informed the Board of Governors of scheduled dates: – Training camp: June 30, July 7 travel to Orlando

– 2019-20 season: July 31

– Free agency: Oct. 18

– 2020-21 targets: Nov. 10 training camp, Dec. 1 opening night (can remain fluid) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

Basically, season starts in about over a month. 22 teams return out of the 32, and whatever ones aren’t in playoff spots fight for them.

ONLY TWO MONTHS OFF OF THE SEASON.

Sad news, is that the Atlanta Hawks, Vince Carter’s team, won’t be returning.

VC announced that this would be his last season so it’s a bummer that his career has ended this way.

Vince Carter’s career is officially over since the Hawks will not be part of the 22 teams playing when the season resumes. What a ride it’s been for Vinsanity. pic.twitter.com/FD47qSPc5A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2020

Let us celebrate ONE of the many faces that put the RAPTORS on the map back in the early 2000’s, with a MIX TAPE OF HIGHLIGHTS.

We love you VC. I’m still trying to do a honey dip dunk as an adult.