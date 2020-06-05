Listen Live

Good And Sad News From The NBA Today!

We're happy you're back, but we're really going to miss one person.

By Josh

GOOD AND SAD NEWS EVERYONE!

I always start with the good, it’s easier that way.

THE NBA IS COMING BACK OH THANK GOD.

Basically, season starts in about over a month. 22 teams return out of the 32, and whatever ones aren’t in playoff spots fight for them.

ONLY TWO MONTHS OFF OF THE SEASON.

Sad news, is that the Atlanta Hawks, Vince Carter’s team, won’t be returning.

VC announced that this would be his last season so it’s a bummer that his career has ended this way.

Let us celebrate ONE of the many faces that put the RAPTORS on the map back in the early 2000’s, with a MIX TAPE OF HIGHLIGHTS.

We love you VC. I’m still trying to do a honey dip dunk as an adult.

Related posts

How K-Pop Fans Are Helping To Fight #BlackLivesMatter Misinformation From Trolls!

BRITNEY IS BACK. It’s BRITNEY… Queen.

A Former NASA And Apple Engineer Puts His Local Pests To The Test!