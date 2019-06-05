Listen Live

Good News! It’s Safe To Drink Up To 25 Cups of Coffee A Day!

That being said, just because you CAN doesn't mean you SHOULD.

By Kool Eats

There has been an assumption that if you drink to much coffee, it will affect your heart!  Don’t worry- drink all the cup a joe you wants because your heart won’t explode!

A new study out of Queen Mary University in London found that it’s safe for your heart if you drink an obscene amount of coffee on a daily basis.

The researchers found that people could drink up to 25 CUPS a day without having any extra risk of hardening their arteries or having a stroke or heart attack.

The researchers made sure to say, quote, “We’re not telling people to drink 25 cups a day . . . [but] coffee can be enjoyed as part of a healthy lifestyle.” 

Related posts

TOP 5: Excuses To Cheat On Your Diet This Summer

Bar Swaps Fresh Produce For Beer!

THE 10 FOODS WE WANT TO TRY BUT HAVEN’T