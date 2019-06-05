Good News! It’s Safe To Drink Up To 25 Cups of Coffee A Day!
That being said, just because you CAN doesn't mean you SHOULD.
There has been an assumption that if you drink to much coffee, it will affect your heart! Don’t worry- drink all the cup a joe you wants because your heart won’t explode!
A new study out of Queen Mary University in London found that it’s safe for your heart if you drink an obscene amount of coffee on a daily basis.
The researchers found that people could drink up to 25 CUPS a day without having any extra risk of hardening their arteries or having a stroke or heart attack.
The researchers made sure to say, quote, “We’re not telling people to drink 25 cups a day . . . [but] coffee can be enjoyed as part of a healthy lifestyle.”