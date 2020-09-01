GOOD NEWS: NBA Players Finally Allowed To See Their Families!
VanVleet plays better with his kids in mind, so this could be good for the Raps!
The NBA bubble has been a constant source of INCREDIBLE stories. We’ve talked about players being quarantined for getting post mates, leaving for wings at a strip club, barbershops, and so much more!
Thankfully this NBA bubble story is ALL GOOD NEWS EVERYONE:
Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors finally got to see his family for the FIRST time in two months!
The guard’s reaction is priceless:
So cute and so happy that we’ve still got NBA basketball going on!
GO CELTICS.
Yeah, I said it.