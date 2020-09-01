Listen Live

GOOD NEWS: NBA Players Finally Allowed To See Their Families!

VanVleet plays better with his kids in mind, so this could be good for the Raps!

By Good News, Josh, Kool Celebrities

The NBA bubble has been a constant source of INCREDIBLE stories. We’ve talked about players being quarantined for getting post mates, leaving for wings at  a strip club, barbershops, and so much more!

Thankfully this NBA bubble story is ALL GOOD NEWS EVERYONE:

Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors finally got to see his family for the FIRST time in two months!

The guard’s reaction is priceless:

So cute and so happy that we’ve still got NBA basketball going on!

GO CELTICS.

Yeah, I said it.

 

Related posts

Wait… Does That Say Pokemon… OH MY!

YES GAGA! Chromatica Cleans Up At The VMAS!

Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At The Age Of 43.