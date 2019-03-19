Good News Tues: Jeremiah the Cape Cod Seal Rescued
He became stranded in a grassy neighbourhood area, no water in sight...
This edition of ‘Good News Tuesday’ spotlights the good things done through The International Fund for Animal Welfare. They’re among the largest of Animal welfare conservation charities in the world founded in New Brunswick.
When Jeremiah the Seal found his way up a tiny creek and into a grassy backyard.
Jeremiah the seal was rehydrated and brought back to the wild 🏝 pic.twitter.com/QrdsGoNtMz
— INSIDER (@thisisinsider) March 18, 2019