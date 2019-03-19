Listen Live

Good News Tues: Jeremiah the Cape Cod Seal Rescued

He became stranded in a grassy neighbourhood area, no water in sight...

By Darryl on the Drive

This edition of ‘Good News Tuesday’ spotlights the good things done through The International Fund for Animal Welfare. They’re among the largest of Animal welfare conservation charities in the world founded in New Brunswick.

When Jeremiah the Seal found his way up a tiny creek and into a grassy backyard.

Related posts

Kids Playing Fornite Too Much? The Blue Jays Have the Same Problem

Canadiens Goalie Comforts 11 Year-Old Following Devastating Family Loss

New Disney ‘Star Wars’ Attraction Opening This Summer