GOOD NEWS TUES: Unknown Man Buys Every Box of Girl Guide Cookies

A Girl Scout Troop of 9 year-olds were selling their Girl Guide Cookies outside a Greenville, South Carolina Grocery Store on a chilly day this past Friday.

A man approached the girls and generously purchased 7 boxes of cookies spending $40. That’s a really good one-time buy, the girls were likely happy.

The same man, who wanted to remain anonymous returned to say, “pack up all of your cookies, I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold.” The girls ended up selling 221 boxes of cookies which would have taken much longer if not for this man’s thoughtful generosity.