Google Released The Top Searches For Halloween Costumes This Year

Do you have your Halloween costume yet?

By Kool Mornings

What are people looking to become this year for Halloween?  Are you an out of the box costume person, or perhaps you like to dress with the trends.

While people are looking for their own costume, a new google list includes searches for couples, groups, pets and babies!

Here’s the lists!

Most-searched Halloween costumes  (in September 2019)

  1. IT
  2. Witch
  3. Spider-Man
  4. Dinosaur
  5. Descendants
  6. Clown
  7. Fortnite
  8. Chucky
  9. 1980s
  10. 10.Unicorn

Most searched costumes for couples

  1. Lilo and Stitch
  2. Bonnie and Clyde
  3. Cosmo and Wanda
  4. Adam and Eve
  5. Cheech and Chong
  6. Mario and Luigi
  7. Chucky and Tiffany
  8. Sonny and Cher
  9. Rick and Morty
  10. 10.Phineas and Ferb

Most-searched “good-for-groups” costume searches

  1. Descendants
  2. Fortnite
  3. Stranger Things
  4. 1980s
  5. Toy Story
  6. Power Rangers
  7. Star Wars
  8. The Wizard of Oz
  9. Minecraft
  10. 10.The Powerpuff Girls

Most-searched pet costumes 

  1. Chucky dog costume
  2. Ewok dog costume
  3. Spider dog costume
  4. Pennywise dog costume
  5. Dinosaur dog costume
  6. UPS dog costume
  7. Demogorgon dog costume
  8. Shark dog costume
  9. Batman dog costume
  10. 10.Ghost dog costume

Currently trending costumes for babies

  1. Banana
  2. Dalmatian
  3. Grinch
  4. Pennywise
  5. Stay Puft
  6. Starbucks
  7. Concha
  8. Pumpkin
  9. Deer

Olaf

