Google Released The Top Searches For Halloween Costumes This Year

What are people looking to become this year for Halloween? Are you an out of the box costume person, or perhaps you like to dress with the trends.

While people are looking for their own costume, a new google list includes searches for couples, groups, pets and babies!

Here’s the lists!

Most-searched Halloween costumes (in September 2019)

IT Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Descendants Clown Fortnite Chucky 1980s 10.Unicorn

Most searched costumes for couples





Lilo and Stitch Bonnie and Clyde Cosmo and Wanda Adam and Eve Cheech and Chong Mario and Luigi Chucky and Tiffany Sonny and Cher Rick and Morty 10.Phineas and Ferb

Most-searched “good-for-groups” costume searches





Descendants Fortnite Stranger Things 1980s Toy Story Power Rangers Star Wars The Wizard of Oz Minecraft 10.The Powerpuff Girls

Most-searched pet costumes

Chucky dog costume Ewok dog costume Spider dog costume Pennywise dog costume Dinosaur dog costume UPS dog costume Demogorgon dog costume Shark dog costume Batman dog costume 10.Ghost dog costume

Currently trending costumes for babies





Banana Dalmatian Grinch Pennywise Stay Puft Starbucks Concha Pumpkin Deer

Olaf