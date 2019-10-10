Google Released The Top Searches For Halloween Costumes This Year
Do you have your Halloween costume yet?
What are people looking to become this year for Halloween? Are you an out of the box costume person, or perhaps you like to dress with the trends.
While people are looking for their own costume, a new google list includes searches for couples, groups, pets and babies!
Here’s the lists!
Most-searched Halloween costumes (in September 2019)
- IT
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Descendants
- Clown
- Fortnite
- Chucky
- 1980s
- 10.Unicorn
Most searched costumes for couples
- Lilo and Stitch
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cosmo and Wanda
- Adam and Eve
- Cheech and Chong
- Mario and Luigi
- Chucky and Tiffany
- Sonny and Cher
- Rick and Morty
- 10.Phineas and Ferb
Most-searched “good-for-groups” costume searches
- Descendants
- Fortnite
- Stranger Things
- 1980s
- Toy Story
- Power Rangers
- Star Wars
- The Wizard of Oz
- Minecraft
- 10.The Powerpuff Girls
Most-searched pet costumes
- Chucky dog costume
- Ewok dog costume
- Spider dog costume
- Pennywise dog costume
- Dinosaur dog costume
- UPS dog costume
- Demogorgon dog costume
- Shark dog costume
- Batman dog costume
- 10.Ghost dog costume
Currently trending costumes for babies
- Banana
- Dalmatian
- Grinch
- Pennywise
- Stay Puft
- Starbucks
- Concha
- Pumpkin
- Deer
Olaf