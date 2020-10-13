Google Releases Its List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2020
Get your costumes soon before they sell out!
Google just released its most-searched costumes for 2020 and if you’re thinking Baby Yoda would be fun to dress up as you’re not alone!
The findings were based on Google searches throughout the month of September.
Overall, the most popular costumes were pretty traditional with “witch” and “dinosaur” taking the top 2 spots.. “Harley Quinn,” “rabbit” and “clown” round out the top five.
“No matter how you’re celebrating this year, Halloween is the perfect reason to ditch the quarantine couture and get dressed up in some spook-tacular attire,” Google said in a blog post.
Trending costumes:
Cobra Kai
Dungeon Master
‘The Mandalorian’
Space Cowgirl
Trolls
Belle
Marshmello
Inflatable shark
Firefighter
Sanderson sisters (Hocus Pocus)
Couples costumes
Bonnie and Clyde
Lilo and Stitch
Cosmo and Wanda (The Fairly Odd Parents)
Coraline and Wybie
Lydia and Beetlejuice
Mario and Luigi
Woody and Jessie (Toy Story)
Angel and Devil
Phineas and Ferb
Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Kids costumes
Supergirl
Flamingo
Hocus Pocus
Witch
Glinda
Robot
Maui (Moana)
Bat
Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas)
Werewolf
Baby costumes
Baby shark
Baby Yoda
Baby pumpkin
Boss baby
Baby dinosaur
Baby Olaf
Baby chicken
Baby tiger
Baby bat
Baby lion