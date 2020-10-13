Google Releases Its List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2020

Google just released its most-searched costumes for 2020 and if you’re thinking Baby Yoda would be fun to dress up as you’re not alone!

The findings were based on Google searches throughout the month of September.

Overall, the most popular costumes were pretty traditional with “witch” and “dinosaur” taking the top 2 spots.. “Harley Quinn,” “rabbit” and “clown” round out the top five.

“No matter how you’re celebrating this year, Halloween is the perfect reason to ditch the quarantine couture and get dressed up in some spook-tacular attire,” Google said in a blog post.

Trending costumes:

Cobra Kai

Dungeon Master

‘The Mandalorian’

Space Cowgirl

Trolls

Belle

Marshmello

Inflatable shark

Firefighter

Sanderson sisters (Hocus Pocus)

Couples costumes

Bonnie and Clyde

Lilo and Stitch

Cosmo and Wanda (The Fairly Odd Parents)

Coraline and Wybie

Lydia and Beetlejuice

Mario and Luigi

Woody and Jessie (Toy Story)

Angel and Devil

Phineas and Ferb

Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Kids costumes

Supergirl

Flamingo

Hocus Pocus

Witch

Glinda

Robot

Maui (Moana)

Bat

Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas)

Werewolf

Baby costumes

Baby shark

Baby Yoda

Baby pumpkin

Boss baby

Baby dinosaur

Baby Olaf

Baby chicken

Baby tiger

Baby bat

Baby lion