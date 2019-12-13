Google Releases Its List Of Most Searched Things In 2019

Google’s most search list is broken down into categories that include, why? Who? Canadian News, diets, song, diets and more…

Canadian’s had a lot of questions this year to ask Google including:

Why Is Toronto called the 6?

Why did Don Cherry get fired?

Why is blackface offensive?

Why is it called Good Friday?

Why am I alway tired?

Most searched people in Canada over this past year were:

Kawhi Leonard

Bianca Andressscu

Don Cherry

Kevin Durant

Antonio Brown

Foods Canadians were most interested in:

Beef Stroganoff

Brussel Sprouts

Coleslaw

Banana Bread

Lasagna

Googles Full List of Searches By Canadians