Google Releases Its List Of Most Searched Things In 2019
What did Canadian’s Google this past year?
Google’s most search list is broken down into categories that include, why? Who? Canadian News, diets, song, diets and more…
Canadian’s had a lot of questions this year to ask Google including:
Why Is Toronto called the 6?
Why did Don Cherry get fired?
Why is blackface offensive?
Why is it called Good Friday?
Why am I alway tired?
Most searched people in Canada over this past year were:
Kawhi Leonard
Bianca Andressscu
Don Cherry
Kevin Durant
Antonio Brown
Foods Canadians were most interested in:
Beef Stroganoff
Brussel Sprouts
Coleslaw
Banana Bread
Lasagna