Gordon Ramsay Hired Ed Sheeran For His Daughter’s Birthday Party!

Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent a pretty penny to get Ed Sheehan to play for his daughter Tilly’s 18th Birthday party!

Ramsay shared a vid on instagram of he and his daughter getting ready for the bash!

According to reports, Ramsay hosted an epic James Bond-Theme birthday bash for his daughter over the weekend which included Ed Sheehan who performed five songs. Two of the Beckham kids were there…Just saying..

Incase you were wondering, if I wanted Ed Sheehan to show up for my party, how much would it cost. The stars charges $64,740 for a private show!