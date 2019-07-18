Gossip Girls Is Getting A Reboot, Because Why Not!

HBO Max, owned by WarnerMedia, said on Tuesday it had ordered a new, 10-episode series that will be set eight years after Gossip Girl ended its original run in 2012. It will follow a new generation of private school kids.

The show will now follow the lives of elite New York Teens in this new social media world. No word on casting yet or if Blake Lively will return to the show.

Gossip Girls ran for six seasons and won 18 Teen Choice Awards and inspired fashion, hairstyle and beauty lines.

HBO Max is expected to launch next spring with a combination of new original content and programming from networks HBO, TBS and classics from the Warner Bros. film library; including “Friends.”