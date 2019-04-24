Got 40 Seconds? This Could Help You Save A Choking Baby
This Is Something Everyone Needs To Watch
St John Ambulance created this quick and witty video on what you need to do to save a choking baby.
Step 1: Put the baby on your lap face down and over you knee
Step 2: Deliver up to 5 hard wacks to their back
Step 3: If that doesn’t work, turn them over and do up to 5 chest thrusts until the item is dislodged
Step 4: Still choking, call 911
Step 5: Share this with other people so they will also know how to save a tiny human’s life