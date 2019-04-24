Listen Live

Got 40 Seconds? This Could Help You Save A Choking Baby

This Is Something Everyone Needs To Watch

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Parents, Life Hacks, Videos

St John Ambulance created this quick and witty video on what you need to do to save a choking baby.

Step 1: Put the baby on your lap face down and over you knee

Step 2: Deliver up to 5 hard wacks to their back

Step 3: If that doesn’t work, turn them over and do up to 5 chest thrusts until the item is dislodged

Step 4: Still choking, call 911

Step 5: Share this with other people so they will also know how to save a tiny human’s life

 

Related posts

Olivia Wilde’s New ‘Used’ Clothing Line

This 16 Year Old Is Trying To Save The World

Page’s 5: Garage Sale Hacks

Trevor Noah Plays Ellen’s “Who Would You Rather”

Falling Asleep In 2 Minutes? This Dream Can Be A Reality With This Trick

Pickle Sandwiches Are Here!

[WATCH] The Trailer For Wine Country Is Out!

Backstreet Boys Perform “As Long As You Love Me” On Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Crashes A Wedding In Vegas With Celine Dion & David Spade