Got 40 Seconds? This Could Help You Save A Choking Baby

St John Ambulance created this quick and witty video on what you need to do to save a choking baby.

Step 1: Put the baby on your lap face down and over you knee

Step 2: Deliver up to 5 hard wacks to their back

Step 3: If that doesn’t work, turn them over and do up to 5 chest thrusts until the item is dislodged

Step 4: Still choking, call 911

Step 5: Share this with other people so they will also know how to save a tiny human’s life