GOT A DEEP DARK SECRET? TWITTER IS HERE TO HELP

They say “The truth will set you free.”

By Kool Mornings

It’s widely accepted that holding onto secrets is bad for your health… Have you ever played the drinking game “Never have I ever?”

No- cause you’d be faced? Twitter is here to help you out with your deepest darkest secrets!  Introducing Fesshole!   Twitter has created a safe space for you to confess your sins, anonymously!

Fesshole is a Twitter account which allows people to anonymously confess their darkest secrets through a Google Form.

A bot then posts the confession online and lets the public decide your fate.

HERE’S THE LINK- Caution!  People are terrible!   Click Here!

