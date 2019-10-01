GOT A DEEP DARK SECRET? TWITTER IS HERE TO HELP

It’s widely accepted that holding onto secrets is bad for your health… Have you ever played the drinking game “Never have I ever?”

No- cause you’d be faced? Twitter is here to help you out with your deepest darkest secrets! Introducing Fesshole! Twitter has created a safe space for you to confess your sins, anonymously!

Fesshole is a Twitter account which allows people to anonymously confess their darkest secrets through a Google Form.

A bot then posts the confession online and lets the public decide your fate.

I once bought a box of fruit gums ate. them filled the empty box with gravel then went back to the shop and cried til I got another box. This was in the early eighties. — Fesshole (@fesshole) September 17, 2019

My goldfish wasnt quite dead, but I didnt want to deal with the dead body so i flushed him down the loo. — Fesshole (@fesshole) September 14, 2019

I had a monster night out and had a massive hang over the next morning. Rather than calling in sick, I told work that someone had tried to mug me and I was a bit shaken up so couldn’t come in. I have no idea why I lied. — Fesshole (@fesshole) September 21, 2019

I work in a crisp factory and I’ve eaten six bags of crisps today. — Fesshole (@fesshole) September 29, 2019

I put my back out wanking and had to have a week off work — Fesshole (@fesshole) September 24, 2019

