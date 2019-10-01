GOT A DEEP DARK SECRET? TWITTER IS HERE TO HELP
They say “The truth will set you free.”
It’s widely accepted that holding onto secrets is bad for your health… Have you ever played the drinking game “Never have I ever?”
No- cause you’d be faced? Twitter is here to help you out with your deepest darkest secrets! Introducing Fesshole! Twitter has created a safe space for you to confess your sins, anonymously!
Fesshole is a Twitter account which allows people to anonymously confess their darkest secrets through a Google Form.
A bot then posts the confession online and lets the public decide your fate.
I once bought a box of fruit gums ate. them filled the empty box with gravel then went back to the shop and cried til I got another box. This was in the early eighties.
— Fesshole (@fesshole) September 17, 2019
My goldfish wasnt quite dead, but I didnt want to deal with the dead body so i flushed him down the loo.
— Fesshole (@fesshole) September 14, 2019
I had a monster night out and had a massive hang over the next morning. Rather than calling in sick, I told work that someone had tried to mug me and I was a bit shaken up so couldn’t come in. I have no idea why I lied.
— Fesshole (@fesshole) September 21, 2019
I work in a crisp factory and I’ve eaten six bags of crisps today.
— Fesshole (@fesshole) September 29, 2019
I put my back out wanking and had to have a week off work
— Fesshole (@fesshole) September 24, 2019
HERE’S THE LINK- Caution! People are terrible! Click Here!