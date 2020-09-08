Grade Two Brings Mom’s Rum Bottle To Online Show-And-Tell!
Could be worse!
Little Penny is from Illinois and has been back at remote-school for a few days now. One of her first assignments was to bring “something that smells good” to remote show-and-tell!
What did Penny think smelled good? Mom’s rum bottle! That a girl!
Penny’s mother also shared the news via her Facebook page in a post that has now gone viral! Mom writes, “It’s moments like these that I wish I didn’t go all ‘balls out’ on having children.”
“#InJesusNameAmen #BlessIt #PleaseTakeThemBackNow #HideYoWife #HideYoKids #HideYoMalibu,” mom hashtagged the post, which has racked up more than 93,000 likes in less than a week.
This isn’t the first time this family has gone viral. In April on the first day of e-learning with her six kids, mom accidentally flashed her daughter’s class!
Day #1 of e-learning…I’m not EVEN going to get into what a giant sh*tshow of a day today’s e-learning session was. …
Posted by Meghan Maza Oeser on Monday, April 6, 2020
This is what happens when mom day drinks! Consider yourself warned!