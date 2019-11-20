Grammy Nominees Revealed
The nominees are!
The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced this morning with Lizzo leading with eight nominations!
Alicia Keys along with Bebe Rexha and Gayle King announced the nominees this morning, Nov. 20th.
Here is a list of some of the nominees. For a complete list go to The Grammy Websit
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the year
“I,I”- Bon Iver
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
“I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R.
“7” – Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend
Song of the year
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters
Best new artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
The Grammys will air live on CBS January 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.