Grande and Gaga Unite! Stars Set to Perform Together At The MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande set the internet ablaze with the stoke of a tweet, announcing a joint performance with Lady Gaga at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“Rain on me with @ladygaga live from the #vmas august 30th on @mtv,” reads the simple message. A 15-second video of the pair’s latest hit “Rain on Me” is enough to build big anticipation for the August 30 show.

The track and video are nominated for seven Moon People, almost assuring the “thank u, next” singer and her Chromatica partner will take home hardware by night’s end.