Grease Is Getting A Prequel!

A prequel to Grease it a go! The screen writer from Aladdin, John August is writing the prequel to the 1978 hit!

The movie is set to be based around the song “Summer Nights” and focus on Sandy and Danny’s summer fling prior to being reconnected at Rydell high! The characters are said to tell the story that Danny remembers as raunchy while Sandy tells the story of an innocent teen romance!

The original 1978 “Grease” soundtrack has sold over 38M copies worldwide. There was a sequel to the film in 1982 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and it tanked at the time making just over $15M at the domestic box office.