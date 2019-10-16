Grease Is Getting A Reboot!

School is back in session at Rydell High!

“Grease” fans will get a chance to revisit the halls in a new spin-off of the original movie. “Grease: Rydell High” is currently in production, ordered for release to streaming on HBO Max.

The spin-off is going to be “set in and around the world of Rydell High” where the original film takes place.

According to Rolling Stone, the log line for the show describes it as “a joyous musical series.” The show consists of a cast that combines characters from the original movie with new ones.

A search is currently underway for a writer for the series and a premiere date hasn’t been announced yet. HBO Max is also planning a Gossip Girl reboot and a Practical Magic prequel. HBO Max is going to be a new streaming platform that houses Warner Bros. movies and TV shows as well as original content. The streaming platform is set to debut in 2020.