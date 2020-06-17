‘Grease’ Was Released 42 Years Ago This Week – It’s Now Playing at Sunset Barrie Drive-In

It was June 16th of 1978 when a movie about two High School Seniors in love opened in theatres.

To mark the movie anniversary the Sunset Barrie Drive-In is giving us a movie date night experience by featuring ‘Grease’ all this week!

Tuesday June 16th to Thursday June 18th

Screen 1:

Sonic the Hedgehog PG 9:15 PM

Grease PG 11:45 PM

Movie Fun Facts: