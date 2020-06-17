‘Grease’ Was Released 42 Years Ago This Week – It’s Now Playing at Sunset Barrie Drive-In
Date Night?
It was June 16th of 1978 when a movie about two High School Seniors in love opened in theatres.
To mark the movie anniversary the Sunset Barrie Drive-In is giving us a movie date night experience by featuring ‘Grease’ all this week!
Tuesday June 16th to Thursday June 18th
Screen 1:
Sonic the Hedgehog PG 9:15 PM
Grease PG 11:45 PM
Movie Fun Facts:
- Grease was shot on a $6 million budget (that wouldn’t even cover John Travolta’s salary for a film today)
- It became a box-office smash generating $400 million
- Henry Winkler turned down the role of Danny Zuko, which went to John Travolta
- Marie Osmond and Susan Dey said no to playing Sandy, which went to Oliva Newton John
- HBO Max is working on a Grease TV spinoff series, it’ll be a prequel to the movie, based on the musical called, Grease: Rydell High