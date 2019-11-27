Greene Family Lights ‘Flip the Switch’ on Saturday
The sky in Angus is about to be lit
Get the kids in the van and head to 4 Berkar St. in Angus this Saturday!
Greene Family Lights is bigger than ever…
- 4 Houses
- Roof top jumbotron
- 850,000+ LED lights
- The entire show is synchronized to music
On Saturday, November 30th the Greene Family will ‘Flip the Switch’ for this year’s first unveiling.
- Donations made will go towards Essa Fire Dept.
- Essa Fire Dept will be on location
- Santa Claus will be there
- Free hot chocolate
- Buy LED light sticks
The Greene Family Lights display is spectacular, (I don’t know how their neighbours sleep at night) but this is a Holiday Season joy to see for all ages.
Here is a sample…