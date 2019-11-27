Greene Family Lights ‘Flip the Switch’ on Saturday

Get the kids in the van and head to 4 Berkar St. in Angus this Saturday!

Greene Family Lights is bigger than ever…

4 Houses

Roof top jumbotron

850,000+ LED lights

The entire show is synchronized to music

On Saturday, November 30th the Greene Family will ‘Flip the Switch’ for this year’s first unveiling.

Donations made will go towards Essa Fire Dept.

Essa Fire Dept will be on location

Santa Claus will be there

Free hot chocolate

Buy LED light sticks

The Greene Family Lights display is spectacular, (I don’t know how their neighbours sleep at night) but this is a Holiday Season joy to see for all ages.

Here is a sample…