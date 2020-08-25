Grooming For Sexual Success!

According to a survey from Elle/MSNBC.com, women spend 2.02 hours more per week working on their appearances compared to men.

The survey also found that women are more freaked out about getting down and dirty with someone if they don’t feel confident about the state of their “nether regions.”

It’s obvious that men are the gender more willing to have sex no matter what they look or smell like.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try men! If wifey isn’t as willing lately- give your head a shake and your pits a sniff!

Here are some helpful tips for guys that will help them score!

Trim the hair down there.

-A shower, a spritz of deodorant, and good teeth scrubbing just aren’t enough when it comes to sex.

Drink Pineapple Juice!

-Drinking a good-sized glass of pineapple juice a couple of hours before the deed can help make your bodily fluids taste and even smell better. Fruits in general are good because they contain acids and sugars. Foods to avoid eating on game day!- Asparagus, and beer in particular.

“Men are really not aware of how sensitive a woman’s sense of smell can be.”

-Less is more. A nice smelling cologne can go along way- but often guys put too much on.