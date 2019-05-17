Grumpy Cat Has Died

Grumpy cat was the inspiration behinds thousands of memes and may even be the internets most popular cat.

Grumpy cat’s family announced the news on twitter last Friday!

“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat,” Tabatha Bundesen, Grumpy Cat’s owner, said.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

According to her family, “Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.”

Grumpy Cat’s real name Tardar Sauce, and had feline dwarfism. Grumpy cat became famous in September 2012, when Tabatha’s brother Bryan posted photos showing her in all her disgruntled glory on the r/pics sub-Reddit.

Grumpy cat was such a hit online that she inspired art projects, perfumes, merchandise, Skechers shoes, comics and even a “Grumppuccino” coffee.

She was also the official “spokescat” for Friskies, and appeared on several US TV shows, including Today and Good Morning America.

At the time of her death, Grumpy Cat had 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million on Instagram and 8.5 million on Facebook.