Listen Live

Grumpy Cat Has Died

The grouchy-faced fur ball that inspired thousands of memes!

By Kool Mornings

Grumpy cat was the inspiration behinds thousands of memes and may even be the internets most popular cat.

Grumpy cat’s family announced the news on twitter last Friday!

“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat,” Tabatha Bundesen, Grumpy Cat’s owner, said.

According to her family, “Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.”

Grumpy Cat’s real name Tardar Sauce, and had feline dwarfism.  Grumpy cat became famous in September 2012, when Tabatha’s brother Bryan posted photos showing her in all her disgruntled glory on the r/pics sub-Reddit.

Grumpy cat was such a hit online that she inspired art projects, perfumes, merchandise, Skechers shoes, comics and even a “Grumppuccino” coffee.

She was also the official “spokescat” for Friskies, and appeared on several US TV shows, including Today and Good Morning America.

At the time of her death, Grumpy Cat had 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million on Instagram and 8.5 million on Facebook.

Related posts

How To Train A Dragon? You Ask Your Prime Minister!

How Much Money Would It Take You To Do Awful Things?

The Worst Neighbours Ever!