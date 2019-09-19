Guelph Police Find Student Skipping School to Go Fishing
And replaced his broken fishing rod
This is a feel-good Guelph Police Catch & release story.
On Monday September 16, 2019 shortly after the lunch hour, police were contacted with respect to an 11 year old boy who left school without permission to go fishing. It appears that he ‘reel’y’ didn’t want to finish up the afternoon at his desk.
Police attended the boy’s favorite fishing hole on the Speed River and located him shirtless, soaked, smiling and holding a huge fish. The boy had broken his fishing rod in the process of catching the fish.
The officer took some time to patiently explain the importance of going to school, after all, even fish stay in schools! The boy was taken home and his mother told the officer that the boy loves fishing and the newly broken rod had been his birthday gift in July.
The officer went to Guelph’s local fishing store, Hook Line and Sinker and spoke to the owner about the boy. The owner donated a new rod and reel to give the boy. If you can think of a better gesture – let ‘minnow’! Guelph Police never condone truancy (skipping school) but are happy that the boy will be able to continue to do what he loves.
The officer gave the boy his new gear and he is now ‘o’fish’ally’ ready for the weekend.