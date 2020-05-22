Guthrie Public School Teachers Surprise Students with Yard Sign

With this week’s announcement of Home Schooling to continue, students won’t be able to see their Teachers and classmates until September.

Some Guthrie Public School Teachers have taken it upon themselves to surprise their students in Oro Medonte.

Started delivering these signs to my @GuthriePublic Students @SCDSB_Schools tonight! My ❤️is full from seeing students! Thx to my friend @MrsBarkley14 4 the 💡 Shout out to @_Guthrie_P & Karen for your help! pic.twitter.com/qIEJfiWAhh — Pamela (@PamleePlee) May 21, 2020

Mrs. Barkley, Mrs. Lee & Mrs. Aldridge made surprise visits to place yard signs as a reminder that Teachers have an irreplaceable connection with Students and they are missed.