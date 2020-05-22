Listen Live

Guthrie Public School Teachers Surprise Students with Yard Sign

"An amazing student lives here!"

By Community Line, Darryl on the Drive

With this week’s announcement of Home Schooling to continue, students won’t be able to see their Teachers and classmates until September.

Some Guthrie Public School Teachers have taken it upon themselves to surprise their students in Oro Medonte.

Mrs. Barkley, Mrs. Lee & Mrs. Aldridge made surprise visits to place yard signs as a reminder that Teachers have an irreplaceable connection with Students and they are missed.

