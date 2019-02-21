Guy Goes To A Dog Park Covered In Peanut Butter After Losing A Bet!

Steven Shrout from Texas joined a fantasy football league this past year that his friends from high school have been playing in since 2009, but Steven has never played before. One could say that this was a rookie mistake! So of course he lost. And as punishment, he had to put on a flesh-toned Speedo, cover himself in peanut butter, and sit down in the middle of a DOG PARK for 10 minutes.

He actually had a choice. He could have paid the winner of the league an extra $250 OR do the dog park thing. And he opted for the dogs.

In case you were wondering, it took 3 jars of peanut butter to get the job done! People at the dog park for the most part thought it was pretty funny!

wfaa