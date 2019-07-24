Gwen Stefani Cancels Vegas Show

Gwen Stefani is currently enjoying her residency in Las Vegas but had to cancel a show due to illness.

No doubt you have to prioritize your health first! Those hoping to watch her “Hollaback Girl” were left disappointed on Wednesday night after a statement was released by Gwen on social media!

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night,” she wrote in the post. “I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do.”

“To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry,” Stefani added. “I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday.”

Gwen has been performing at the Zappos Theatre since last June. The residency is expected to finish in November.