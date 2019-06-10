Gwen Stefani Officially Joins The Voice!

The rumours have been put to rest and its official that Gwen Stefani will officially take over for Adam Levine on “The Voice.”

After 16 seasons, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s Bromance is ending! Last month Adam shocked fans by announcing that he would be leaving the popular singing contest!

So instead the romance will be with Gwen and Blake- but for real; as they are a couple!

People magazine reports that

A show insider told the reliable publication that the Maroon 5 singer wants to focus on new projects and also have “more time with his family.” The reputable entertainment outlet even made a point of noting, “Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair.”

Gwen told “The Talk” that Adam actually reached out to Gwen when they were trying to launch the show!