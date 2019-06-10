Gwyneth Paltrow And Her Husband Live Separately Three Nights A Week!

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk have been married for almost a year now but Gwyneth revealed that they don’t live together all the time!

Gwyneth says that three nights a week he lives in another home when he has his kids from a previous relationship!

According to Paltrow’s intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm, this arrangement is perfect for maintaining “polarity” in her marriage to keep her relationship fresh. Separation is a good thing; more couples should try it!

They live a very progressive family life revealing that the kids came along for their honeymoon and Chris Martin and Gwyneth’s new hubby are buddies.