Gwyneth Paltrow Has A New Candle That Is Orgasm-Scented!

Paltrow made a fortune when selling a vagina-scented candle and now it appears she has found a new scent.

To be fair…Gwyneth and her fragrance expert friend where originally kidding around when Gwyneth joked “this smells like my vagina.” But the product sold out within hours and became a viral sensation online.

Paltrow is now capitalizing on the success of her vagina candle by adding “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle which she promoted on Tuesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle is listed on the Goop website, though it is currently only available to U.S. customers, selling for $75.