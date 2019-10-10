Listen Live

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Celebrating 10 Years Of Goop!

It's been a decade!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s been ten years since Paltrow launched her lifestyle brand and since then we have been gift with the option of buying over priced t shirts, t pots and V-Rocks….

Gwyneth is celebrating this milestone by going topless in the November Women in Hollywood issue for Elle magazine.

 

 

In the interview Gwyneth reveals that finally, she’s a business leader thanks to her Goop empire, adding that her time away from acting in recent years has clearly paid off – her company was valued at $250 million in 2018, and Paltrow insists that figure is much higher.

Related posts

Kevin Hart Is Back At Work After His Car Accident!

Rihanna Confirms That The Rumours Are True

Kurt Cobain’s Sweater Hits The Auction Block!