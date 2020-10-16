Haagen-Dazs Created A Bag To Help Parents Hide Ice Cream From Their Kids

Haagen-Dazs has created a bag to help parents hide ice cream from their kids. The outside of the green bag says “Trojan Peas” and features a picture of fresh green peas on it.

Parents can place their pints of Haagen-Dazs or any icecream inside the bag before zipping it up.

The concept was developed after the ice cream creators conducted a national survey in August, finding that 57 percent of parents are forced to hide their desserts from kids and partners alike.

45% of parents will hide their treats in their bedroom, while 17% even go as far as to hide them in the car…

To get your own bag of trojan peas – which are named after the hollow wooden horse constructed by the Greeks to gain entrance into Troy during the Trojan war – you need to take a picture or video of yourself enjoying Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

Customers need to share the image or footage on Instagram and tag @haagendazsau, as well as the hashtag #haagendazsoclock, and a selection of winners will be gifted the fake peas.

The contest ends on November 8th! Click here!