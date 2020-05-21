Half of People Who Exercise Have Given Up on Having a Beach Body This Year

A new survey by OnePoll for Naked Nutrition found that, of people who regularly exercise, HALF have completely given up on having a “beach body” in 2020. Because there’s not enough time, and what’s the point?

The average person in the study has gained five pounds in lockdown, and says it’ll take two months just to get back to where they were. Here are six more stats from the survey:

1. 49% are worried they’ll never get their pre-quarantine body back.

2. 64% feel less healthy than they did a few months ago.

3. Half said they’ve been eating more carbs, like pasta, white bread, and sweets.

4. A third have been drinking more alcohol.

5. 54% have bought at least one piece of workout equipment in quarantine. But a lot of people have had to improvise. 39% said they’ve used a chair to exercise, and 34% have incorporated a wall into their workout.

6. The most common quarantine workouts include going on walks, using exercise apps, live-streaming classes, and following along to YouTube videos.