Half Of Us Have Already Started Our Holiday Shopping!

The reason is, that we’re bored.

By Kool Tech

A study was done of 2000 people asking them how this pandemic has affected their holiday plans and shopping habits.

 

47% of people in the study admit that they are taking the extra time at home to get a head start of holiday shopping!

 

15% of those polled have been holiday shopping since August.

 

17% of people are still planning on traveling this holiday season, while 41% who originally planned to travel have canceled their plans.
With canceled travel plans, people say they will use that extra money to buy more gifts.

 

48% of people say that they will do their holiday shopping online this year.  By shopping early, its easier to budget with 8 in 10 hoping to have all their shopping done and paid off by Christmas.

