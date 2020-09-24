Half Of Us Have Already Started Our Holiday Shopping!

A study was done of 2000 people asking them how this pandemic has affected their holiday plans and shopping habits.

47% of people in the study admit that they are taking the extra time at home to get a head start of holiday shopping!

15% of those polled have been holiday shopping since August.

17% of people are still planning on traveling this holiday season, while 41% who originally planned to travel have canceled their plans.

With canceled travel plans, people say they will use that extra money to buy more gifts.

48% of people say that they will do their holiday shopping online this year. By shopping early, its easier to budget with 8 in 10 hoping to have all their shopping done and paid off by Christmas.