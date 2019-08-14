Halloween Advent Calendars Are Now A Thing!

Even though Halloween isn’t for another couple of months, its coming- Have you already seen the candy at Walmart?

Everyone knows someone who is already excited for fall and the spooky holiday!

If you or your kids can’t wait for Halloween like most feel about Christmas, there is now a Halloween Advent Calendar!

A number of custom-made Halloween Advent calendars are sold on sites like Etsy , but there are also a ton of blank DIY Advent calendars that are ready to be decorated however you choose, so you’ll be able to make it as spooky or as sweet as you’d like.

For what its worth, I think Nestle and Cadbury are missing the boat on this one!