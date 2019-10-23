Halloween Howl- Schomberg

Halloween Howl

Cost: FREE!

6:30pm – 8:00pm

Join us for a forest walk to look and listen for the nighttime forest creatures. Learn about how smart coyotes are, how to tell owls apart, if bats really are blind and many more cool things about some spooky critters. A great family event, and just in time for Halloween!

Costumes are welcome, but please make sure they are safe for hiking in low light.

Due to content and terrain, we recommended this event for ages 7 and up.

Please register to attend:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/halloween-howl-tickets-56055949855