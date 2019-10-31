HALLOWEEN JOKES
Halloween jokes Q: What is the most important subject a witch learns in school? A: Spelling.
In honour of Halloween, here are some Jokes for today!
Q: What do mummies like listening to on Halloween?
A: Wrap music
Q: Why did the skeleton cross the road?
A: To get to the body shop.
Q: Where do ghosts like to trick-or-treat?
A: Dead ends.
Q: Why are ghosts so bad at lying?
A: Because you can see right through them!
Q: What do ghosts use to wash their hair?
A: Shamboo!
Q: What is a vampire’s favourite fruit?
A: A nectarine!
Q: What kind of dessert does a ghost like?
A: I scream!
Q: What do birds say on Halloween?
A: Twick or tweet
Q: What do you get when you cross a Cocker Spaniel, a Poodle and a ghost?
A: A cocker poodle boo.
Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?
A: Frostbite.
Q: Where do ghosts buy their food?
A: At the ghost-ery store!
Q: Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?
A: He didn’t have any guts!
Q: What room does a ghost not need?
A: A living room!
Q: Which ghost is the best dancer?
A: The Boogie man
Q: What do you call two witches living together?
A: Broommates
Q: What do you call a witch who lives at the beach?
A: A sand-witch
Q: What do ghosts eat for supper?
A: Spooketi
Q: What do you get when you cross a duck with a vampire?
A: Count Quackula!
Q: Why did the ghost leave the Halloween party?
A: They ran out of boos