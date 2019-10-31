HALLOWEEN JOKES

In honour of Halloween, here are some Jokes for today!

Q: What do mummies like listening to on Halloween?

A: Wrap music

Q: Why did the skeleton cross the road?

A: To get to the body shop.

Q: Where do ghosts like to trick-or-treat?

A: Dead ends.

Q: Why are ghosts so bad at lying?

A: Because you can see right through them!

Q: What do ghosts use to wash their hair?

A: Shamboo!

Q: What is a vampire’s favourite fruit?

A: A nectarine!

Q: What kind of dessert does a ghost like?

A: I scream!

Q: What do birds say on Halloween?

A: Twick or tweet

Q: What do you get when you cross a Cocker Spaniel, a Poodle and a ghost?

A: A cocker poodle boo.

Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?

A: Frostbite.

Q: Where do ghosts buy their food?

A: At the ghost-ery store!

Q: Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?

A: He didn’t have any guts!

Q: What room does a ghost not need?

A: A living room!

Q: Which ghost is the best dancer?

A: The Boogie man

Q: What do you call two witches living together?

A: Broommates

Q: What do you call a witch who lives at the beach?

A: A sand-witch

Q: What do ghosts eat for supper?

A: Spooketi

Q: Why are ghosts so bad at lying?

A: Because you can see right through them!

Q: What do you get when you cross a duck with a vampire?

A: Count Quackula!

Q: Why did the ghost leave the Halloween party?

A: They ran out of boos