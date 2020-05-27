Halsey Fractures Her Ankle While Loading The Dishwasher!
We've all had mishaps in the kitchen!
Halsey took to instagram to share that she hurt herself while doing a stupid thing! We’ve all been there!
She was loading her dishwasher, tripped over the door to the machine and fractured her ankle!
She joked during an interview, that after jumping around for two hours a night after performing at over 2000 shows- this is how she busts her ankle.
Meanwhile, Halsey has been spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Halsey referred to the crisis as a ‘whirlwind’, because of how quickly she went from spending each night with ‘tens of thousands of people’ while on tour, to suddenly being ‘all alone’.