Halsey Is About To Launch A Make-Up Line!

Halsey has announced she’s coming out with her first-ever makeup line – About Face Beauty.

In an Instagram post to promote the new makeup brand, Halsey explains, “’ About-Face’ is officially available for preorder now! many of you may already know that I have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers, and music videos alike for a long time. it is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool—not looking perfect. I have worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and I hope you feel my DNA all over it. PLUS it’s vegan and cruelty-free. Have fun.”

The collection, which is vegan and cruelty-free, will include powders, shimmer sticks, lip glosses, light lock, ultra-shiny face highlights, eye paints, fix sprays, lip pencils, shadow sticks, creamy vibrant eyeshadow crayons, and lipsticks. Products are set to range from $17 to $32.

The makeup line will launch on AboutFace.com in Canada, the U.S., U.K., and Europe on Jan. 25.