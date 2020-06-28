Halsey To Release A Book Of Original Poems!

The book of poetry will be released by Simon & Schuster! A statement reads in part when describing the new book, “Halsey bares her soul, delving into the “highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness.”

There will also be an audio version available that will be read by Halsey.

In an Instagram post to promote her new book, Halsey writes, “I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this. “I Would Leave Me If I Could,” my first collection of poetry, is available for pre-order now.”

I Would Leave Me If I Could include 144 pages filled with poems, and is due out on November 10.