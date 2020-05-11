Listen Live

Halsey Was ‘The Little Mermaid’ Last Night

Her performance as 'Ariel' topped Disney Family Singalong

By Darryl on the Drive

Last night, (May 10) was Disney Family Singalong Vol: II.

On a night that featured Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Hudson, it was Halsey who stood out from the rest.

Halsey embodied a living version of Ariel when she sang, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid Live-Action movie was swimming into production as the latest of Disney’s animated classics to get a live-action remake.

Unfortunately it was confirmed in March, one week before filming was set to begin in London, it had to be paused “for a short time” as it has been on Disney’s other live-action movies.

See who’s playing the live-action role of Ariel here. (Maybe it should be Halsey)

