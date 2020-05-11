Halsey Was ‘The Little Mermaid’ Last Night

Last night, (May 10) was Disney Family Singalong Vol: II.

On a night that featured Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Hudson, it was Halsey who stood out from the rest.

Halsey embodied a living version of Ariel when she sang, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid Live-Action movie was swimming into production as the latest of Disney’s animated classics to get a live-action remake.

Unfortunately it was confirmed in March, one week before filming was set to begin in London, it had to be paused “for a short time” as it has been on Disney’s other live-action movies.

See who’s playing the live-action role of Ariel here. (Maybe it should be Halsey)