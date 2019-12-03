Halsey’s Tracklist APPEARS!

If you’ve been waiting patiently for the follow up to Halsey’s last album, THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER!

Earlier today on her social pages, Halsey teased the titles of every single track on her new album “Manic” which is slated to come out in MID-January. January 17th, 2020 to be specific.

We already know THREE songs: Without Me, Graveyard and Clementine. Those tracks have been ripping up the charts.

But, the other 13 tracks were a mystery until today.

Check out the video!

Fans have already decifered from the tracklisting interludes:

“Dominic’s Interlude, Alanis Interlude, and SUGA’s Interlude”

That the album will be featuring:

Dominic Fike, Alanis Morissette, and SUGA (Min Yoongi) of BTS.

Overall it looks like a stacked project. Are you excited?