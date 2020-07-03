Hamilton Released to Disney+ Today

Many weren’t able to see the live show in Toronto because of it being postponed due to the pandemic, but now we can watch the original cast from June 2016 performing the show!

This movie features footage from recorded stage performances during the musical’s first year running, which of course means the lead is played by the genius behind the show, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The feature is available TODAY, July 3rd, 2020, on Disney+.

(Video/Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios/YouTube)